The Libido Gap

sealed section

02 Jun 2018 · 30 minutes

The Libido Gap
Back
play Episode

It's 9pm and you're keen as a bean but your partner's having none of it. We've all been there...

Be it work, hormones, health or just that you can't be bothered there's a million and one things affecting our sex drives at any given time.

So what happens when you and your significant other just can't find a middle ground? Is turning to porn the best way to fill the libido gap in your relationship or is it a break-up waiting to happen?

READ MORE

Why your sex drive might well increase in your 40s

Don't let differences in sex drives kill your relationship

5 ways to bring a dead sex drive back to life

CONTACT US

Hosts: Rachel Corbett, Samantha X & Dr. Lauren Rosewarne.

Producer: Luca Lavigne

Ask Samantha X a question: 02 8999 9386. 

Or fling us an email: [email protected] 

JOIN OUR SEALED SECTION GROUP ON FACEBOOK.

You can buy Samantha's books at apple.co/mamamia

This show is part of the Mamamia Podcast Network

This episode was made possible by Porte-à-Vie.

More Episodes

The Anal Episode

33 minutes  ·  09 Jun 2018

The Libido Gap

30 minutes  ·  02 Jun 2018

Good Sex Doesn't Have To Be Dirty

27 minutes  ·  26 May 2018

Take It Lying Down

26 minutes  ·  19 May 2018

We Know What Porn You Watch

20 minutes  ·  12 May 2018

The Big O

20 minutes  ·  05 May 2018

Things Are About To Get Intimate

5 minutes  ·  28 Apr 2018

Coming Soon...

2 minutes  ·  19 Apr 2018

News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???