MAFS: The New Couples No One Asked For

So we’re almost halfway through this season of MAFS and can’t decide if we want to look away now or forever hold our peace.

This week, Hayley and David became the first couple to be forcibly removed from the show. They just couldn’t be trusted with each other’s toothbrushes.

And joy of joys... Lizzie is back! This time, she’s been paired with Seb who’s obsessed with making robot noises and speaking in random languages…. okay.

Plus, Steve tells Mishel that he doesn’t find her attractive. Physically. Which is a rude thing to say out loud. To your wife. Six weeks into your fake marriage.

Jessie & Clare Stephens are here to share their thoughts on all of the crazy that went down...

CREDITS

Hosts: Jessie Stephens & Clare Stephens

Producer: Leah Porges

