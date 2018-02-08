This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things

Outlouders, it’s Friday, which means it’s the perfect time to cancel your plans and listen to podcasts!  Lucky for you we're going to give you some advice on how to cancel on your mates without looking like a dick. Plus, the world's most powerful rocket is currently in space. It’s making Jessie anxious and Rach very excited. And Mia can’t talk so we’ve roped in our Executive Editor Leigh Campbell to discuss everything from affairs to people-kind.

Hosts: Rachel Corbett, Leigh Campbell and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Elissa Ratliff

Rachel wants you to check out ABE books for cheap books: https://www.abebooks.com/

Jessie thinks you should try an Ancestry DNA test: https://www.ancestry.com.au/dna/   

Leigh wants you to go to the shop and buy Kombucha

Why we need to stop swooning over Justin Trudeau: https://www.mamamia.com.au/the-objectification-of-justin-trudeau/ 

How to cancel plans easily: https://www.mamamia.com.au/how-to-cancel-plans/

How is Barnaby Joyce going to manage his role with a newborn? https://www.mamamia.com.au/barnaby-joyce-baby/

Kate Langbroek on affairs: https://www.mamamia.com.au/kate-langbroek-on-affairs/

