When Reality Stars Get "Too Confident"

mamamia out loud

13 hours ago · 37 minutes

When Reality Stars Get "Too Confident"
play Episode

Why are female celebrity chefs such as Poh Ling Yeow, Laura Sehrrad, and Amelia Jackson copping so much heat for being cocky, smug, and overconfident? Holly fills us in on the life lessons we can learn from Australia’s TV show MasterChef.

Also, Jessie wants to talk about foxes. According to a piece in the Sydney Morning Herald, at least three people attempted to pat a fox on a university campus over the weekend and unsurprisingly they were… bitten. The urgent question is: would you ever pat a fox?

Plus, one of the pieces that’s been resonating most on Mamamia this week is about grief. It was written by our Executive Editor Leigh Campbell who lost her father around a month ago. Leigh wonders, why is it that people don’t really want you to talk about your loved one who died?

Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Mia Freedman and Holly Wainwright

Producer: Lem Zakharia

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at [email protected]  

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia-  https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

