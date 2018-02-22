I Wish You Didn't Have A Wishing Well

mamamia out loud

22 Feb 2018 · 37 minutes

I Wish You Didn't Have A Wishing Well
Back
play Episode

It’s the age-old question. How much money should you put in a wishing well at a wedding? And what do you do if they ask for a specific amount?

Plus, would you pay $750 for a plastic bag? Fashion house Celine really wants you to.

And did you know that the snow at the Winter Olympics is fake? YES, it is. And it’s blown our minds….

CREDITS:

Hosts: Rachel Corbett, Jessie Stephens and Mia Freedman

Producer: Elissa Ratliff

READ MORE:

Read More about the Winter Olympics: https://www.mamamia.com.au/ice-skating-routine-to-sexy-for-winter-olympics/

View the $750 Plastic Bag here: https://www.mamamia.com.au/designer-plastic-bag/

Proof that work friendships can be valuable: https://www.mamamia.com.au/work-friendships/

It's okay to be a wishing well tight arse: https://www.mamamia.com.au/wishing-well-etiquette/

Recommendations

Rach reckons follow the Betoota Advocate on Instagram.

Mia wants you to buy Adidas Slides and Olaplex

Jessie wants you to help her buy a dress. Post links in the Out Loud Facebook group. 

GET IN TOUCH:

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Head to https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/ to this and all our pods delivered straight to your inbox.

Email the show at [email protected]

Download the Mamamia Podcast App here.

Find any book mentioned at apple.co/mamamia

This show is part of the Mamamia Women’s Network.

More Episodes

The Secret To Having A Happy Christmas

52 minutes  ·  a day ago

I Need To Rant About My Mother-In-Law

40 minutes  ·  3 days ago

How to Start A Brilliant Conversation

41 minutes  ·  12 Dec 2019

What Is The Perfect Age To Become A Leader?

35 minutes  ·  10 Dec 2019

The Self Care You Won’t See On Instagram

40 minutes  ·  05 Dec 2019

Should Christmas Be Cancelled?

31 minutes  ·  03 Dec 2019

Introducing: Overshare

27 minutes  ·  01 Dec 2019

Leggings ARE Pants. Discuss.

37 minutes  ·  28 Nov 2019

There Are More Than 12 Ways To Be Sexy

36 minutes  ·  26 Nov 2019

The Mental Load of Daughtering

39 minutes  ·  21 Nov 2019

The Interview That Was "Nuclear Explosion Level Bad"

45 minutes  ·  19 Nov 2019

Ok Boomer, Got Any Nudes?

44 minutes  ·  14 Nov 2019

The Conversation Everyone Is Having This Week

42 minutes  ·  12 Nov 2019

The Hijacking Of The Bushfire Emergency

42 minutes  ·  12 Nov 2019

Karl Stefanovic Is The Comeback Kid

43 minutes  ·  07 Nov 2019

Introducing: That's Incredible

24 minutes  ·  06 Nov 2019

We're Very Grateful To Keanu Reeves' Girlfriend

43 minutes  ·  05 Nov 2019

The Viral Newborn Rant

39 minutes  ·  31 Oct 2019

In Defense Of The Chaotic Woman

45 minutes  ·  29 Oct 2019

Does Leunig Have A Point?

41 minutes  ·  24 Oct 2019

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???