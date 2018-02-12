A Canadian ice skating duo competing at this year’s Winter Olympics is changing their routine because it’s been deemed “too sexy” and the press is “leery” of how it looks.

Why? Because for a few seconds within an eight-and-a-half-minute dance, skater Tessa Virtue has her crotch in the face of her partner Scott Moir. And we can’t have that. No siree, we cannot.

Virtue straddles Moir’s face after being lifted from an up-thrust. She’s there with her hands on his head as he twirls in circles before she’s lowered to the ice once again. All this is happening to the Moulin Rouge soundtrack and – oh my – did it just get a bit hot in here?

What do you think? Watch their sequence in the video below.

Video by The Sports Network

The move, which gives the impression (heaven forbid) of a woman being pleasured, has been removed from their routine as the pair chase their second Olympic Gold Medal at the Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, this month.