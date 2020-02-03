The Great Relationship Accelerator

mamamia out loud

10 hours ago · 45 minutes

The Great Relationship Accelerator
Back
play Episode

According to Psychologist Esther Perel, times of crises makes us behave differently in our relationships. So, being locked up inside will either bring people closer together or tear them apart. Can COVID-19 act as a relationship accelerator? We discuss. 

Also, do you remember how reality TV shows started off as wholesome semi-innocuous entertainment. Nowadays, it’s all about raising the stakes for shock value. We unpack the evolution of the reality TV star. 

Plus, the app Zoom has recently received a security warning from the FBI due to user privacy breaches. Jessie is worrying about other things at the moment and she genuinely doesn’t care. But should she? 

LINKS

Holly’s article ‘An isolation I Don’t List: The 10 things parents definitely aren’t doing right now.’...https://www.mamamia.com.au/isolation-i-dont-list-holly-wainwright/

Mia’s No Filter Chat with Sarah Marie… https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/no-filter/sara-marie-fedele-the-original-reality-star/

RECOS

Jessie- API (assume positive intent) and HIIT (high intensity interval training)

Mia- A virtual knockoff on MamaMia’s Facebook page… https://www.facebook.com/mamamia

Holly- Cheers Sweetie gift site… https://www.cheerssweetie.com.au/

CREDITS

Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Mia Freedman and Holly Wainwright

Producer: Lem Zakharia and Luca Lavigne

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at [email protected]  

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia-  https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

More Episodes

The Great Relationship Accelerator

45 minutes  ·  10 hours ago

Team Joe Or Team Carole: Talking About Tiger King

44 minutes  ·  2 days ago

The Unexpected Silver Lining

35 minutes  ·  4 days ago

Coronavirus Is Changing The Way We Look

41 minutes  ·  26 Mar 2020

The Feeling We’re All Feeling

42 minutes  ·  24 Mar 2020

The Big Bondi Beach Debate

39 minutes  ·  22 Mar 2020

Celebrities Have Finally Given Us Something To Laugh About

37 minutes  ·  19 Mar 2020

Some Unexpected Coronavirus Dilemmas

39 minutes  ·  17 Mar 2020

BONUS: Corona check-in. We need to have a family meeting

36 minutes  ·  15 Mar 2020

The Tom Hanks Headline We Weren't Expecting

44 minutes  ·  12 Mar 2020

Jessie Is In Quarantine

40 minutes  ·  10 Mar 2020

The Kids Who Aren’t Boys Or Girls

38 minutes  ·  05 Mar 2020

The Great Toilet Paper Panic

32 minutes  ·  03 Mar 2020

Sleeping In Separate Rooms Is Sexy

40 minutes  ·  01 Mar 2020

Is It OK To Want A Mediocre Life?

41 minutes  ·  27 Feb 2020

Harry and Meghan's Performance Review

38 minutes  ·  25 Feb 2020

Pop Up: How Six Weeks Can Launch A Lady Startup

20 minutes  ·  21 Feb 2020

Why Jameela Jamil Had To Explain Her Sexuality

42 minutes  ·  20 Feb 2020

Meet Nick

25 minutes  ·  19 Feb 2020

Caroline Flack And Who's To Blame

39 minutes  ·  18 Feb 2020

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???