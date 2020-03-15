Sara Marie Fedele: The Original Reality Star

Sara Marie Fedele: The Original Reality Star
It's been nearly twenty years since Sara-Marie Fedele bum danced her way into the heart of any Australian who had a TV, during the first season of Big Brother. 

Shortly after that, being one of the millions of Australians who fell in love with her, Mia put her on the cover of Cosmopolitan and nearly lost her job for it. 

Sara-Marie paved the way, unintentionally, in so many ways: in the body positivity movement, in reality television and negotiating a life after her three months of enormous fame. 

She's walked an unexpectedly fine line between public and private life over the last two decades - and Mia thought it was time to catch up.

There's just no way you'll be listening to this conversation without smiling from ear to ear, pretty much the whole time. 

It's time to fall in love with Sara-Marie again. 

CREDITS:

Host: Mia Freedman . You can find Mia on Instagram here and get her free weekly column here. 

Guest: Sara-Marie Fedele

Producer: Melanie Tait, Lucy Neville 

Technical Producer: Ian Camilleri  

GET IN TOUCH:

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Email the show at [email protected]

No Filter is a podcast by Mamamia, Australia's only women's media company.
You can find more of our award-winning podcasts to listen to here

