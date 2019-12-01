Is Coronavirus Making People Racist?

False information and a sense of hysteria is in the air after nearly 8000 people have been affected by Coronavirus (at the time of the recording of this episode). But is the Coronavirus enabling an anti-Chinese sentiment?

Also, with Instagram, Facebook and even TicTok making everyone witness to our outfits of the day, healing journeys, and tedious workout routines, is there such a thing as a “personal life” anymore?

Plus, it hasn’t been easy wrapping our head around the complicated legacy of basketball legend Kobe Bryant. At his best, he was a dedicated husband and an active philanthropist but at his worst, he allegedly raped a 19 year old woman back in 2003. How do we navigate the good, the bad and the ugly of a celebrity’s legacy?

This episode of Mamamia Out Loud is brought to you by Freedom Care Communities

LINKS

Jessie Stephen’s article ‘"I am not a virus." How coronavirus became a petty excuse to be racist.’... https://www.mamamia.com.au/novel-coronavirus/

Hayley Nahman’s article ‘Does Anyone Have a ‘Personal Life’ Anymore?’... https://www.manrepeller.com/2019/12/personal-life.html

The Quicky podcast’s episode ‘A Complicated Legacy: Who Was Kobe Bryant?’... https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/the-quicky/a-complicated-legacy-who-was-kobe-bryant/

Get tickets to our Mamamia Outloud Bushfire Relief Show… https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/mamamia-out-loud-live-bushfire-relief-tickets-88637712785

Jessie Stephen’s article ‘The top 14 Louis Theroux documentaries of all time. Ranked.’... https://www.mamamia.com.au/louis-theroux-documentaries/

RECOS

Mia- Why We Can’t Sleep. A book by Ada Calhoun… https://www.amazon.com/Why-We-Cant-Sleep-Midlife/dp/0802147852

Jessie- Chasing Cosby podcast series… https://open.spotify.com/show/6msp9rQSGRiGqJvJj7xrHh

Rachel- Louis Theroux’s documentary ‘By Reason of Insanity’... https://www.stan.com.au/watch/louis-theroux-by-reason-of-insanity

Safe on Social Toolkit website… https://www.safeonsocial.com/

MMOL TOUR DATES

A Night With Mia Freedman tickets available now at https://www.mamamia.com.au/events/

CREDITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Rachel Corbett and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Lem Zakharia

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Via our email at [email protected]

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia- https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/