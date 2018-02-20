Caspering Is The New Ghosting

Have you ever broken up with someone and behaved pretty decently? Congratulations, you’ve officially ‘caspered’ someone. Yep, breaking up in a good way now has a name. And we’re a little confused.
Plus, are sex bans in workplaces problematic? Mia and Jessie both think so.
And, Ashy Bines has released a kids program all about fitness and we’re not really sure what to think….
CREDITS:
Hosts: Rachel Corbett, Jessie Stephens and Mia Freedman
Producer: Elissa Ratliff
