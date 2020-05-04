BONUS: Trinny Woodall Knows What's Marketing Bull**** And What Works

Know Your Customer. Know what problem your business is solving. Don’t be a bottleneck in your business.

These wise words come from the one and only Trinny Woodall, founder and CEO of international makeup brand, Trinny London.

Trinny has seen plenty of challenges in both life and business. Her ex-husband took his own life, plunging her into grief and a financial mess, right when she was trying to start her business.

But now, with investors, 85 staff and hundreds of thousands of adoring fans, followers and customers, how has business changed during the time of COVID-19?

In this episode, Trinny joins Mia Freedman to talk about how you keep your staff calm, inspired and motivated in the face of a global recession.

