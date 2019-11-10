There's A Lot You Don't Know About Trinny Woodall

Trinny Woodall spent the early 2000s giving women makeovers with her partner in fashion crime, Susannah. Their books and TV series, What Not to Wear, were iconic in the 2000s.

Now Trinny has a makeup company called Trinny London, which she launched at the age of 53 after her show was cancelled and her income dried up overnight.

Trinny has had had a lot of ups and downs in her life. She tried for a long time to get pregnant before finally having her daughter Lyla when she was 40.

Then after 10 years of marriage, Trinny divorced Lilly's father Johnny in 2008. But they remained good friends until tragically, Johnny, who battled with addiction and other issues, took his own life.

So how did she get through that? And what does it look like when you have to rebuild yourself and your brand when you're already famous and in your 50s?

