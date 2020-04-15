How Are You Doing? A Check In With Trinny Woodall

Today, I’m Skyping with Trinny Woodall: TV host, author, fashion and makeover expert, founder of beauty company Trinny London.

Trinny is isolating in her London home with her family, including her teenaged daughter Lyla and her partner, 76 year old advertising executive Charles Saatchi. Her mother, in a care home, has been diagnosed with COVID19 and is a super-carrier.

I asked her about that, and how she's going running her new business from home.

Credits:

Host: Mia Freedman . You can find Mia on Instagram here and get her free weekly newsletter here.

Guest: Trinny Woodall

Producer: Luca Lavigne

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait