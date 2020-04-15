Search

How Are You Doing? A Check In With Trinny Woodall

16 hours ago · 19 minutes


Today, I’m Skyping with Trinny Woodall: TV host, author, fashion and makeover expert, founder of beauty company Trinny London. 

Trinny is isolating in her London home with her family, including her teenaged daughter Lyla and her partner, 76 year old advertising executive Charles Saatchi. Her mother, in a care home, has been diagnosed with COVID19 and is a super-carrier. 

I asked her about that, and how she's going running her new business from home. 

You can listen to Trinny on No Filter HERE

And you can have a great time on her IGTV HERE

And if you’re suffering from anxiety and need some support, check out our online anxiety course with psychologist Amanda Gordon here.

Credits:

Host: Mia Freedman . You can find Mia on Instagram here and get her free weekly newsletter here. 

Guest: Trinny Woodall 

Producer: Luca Lavigne 

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait



