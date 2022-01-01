Welcome to the Cancelled courtroom, Sydney Sweeney: American actress, producer, mansion owner and the woman from all the SNL skits about how hot she is.

While Sydney has starred in some of the biggest TV shows in literal history (The Handmaid’s Tale, Euphoria and The White Lotus) she is also the star of the cringe romantic comedy Anyone But You, which might be a crime.

Her other crimes include, complaining about money while buying a mansion, standing next to some controversial figures and lying about her previous jobs.

But do the sentences match the charges?



