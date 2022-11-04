It's part of my job to wear pretty clothes.

Now, I'm not exactly sure how this happened, because it wasn't on my list of objectives when I met with my high school careers counsellor all those years ago.

But in my role as Mamamia's Head of Entertainment and host of The Spill podcast, my work days (and nights) now require I spend some time on red carpets, at premiere parties, and attending film junkets. All events that call for a little extra glamour and style.

Which is perfectly fine, because I love fashion.

Give me a flowing dress, high heels, and a pair of statement earrings so large I lose the fight against gravity over comfy clothes any day of the week.

The problem is, fashion does not love me back.

As a plus size woman, who can wear any size from a 20 to a 26, the majority of brands and retailers don't want me to wear their clothes.

While that is not a nice feeling, it's much more productive to spotlight the brands that currently have pride of place in my closet, the outfits I reach for when it comes to the most glamourous moments of my job.

Here are my go-to size-inclusive labels for special events.

Forever New Curve.

Not all size extension lines are created equal, so when I first went into a changeroom with a pile of Forever New Curve pieces draped over my arm, just days after the line arrived at Myer, I felt tears well in my eyes.

But this time, it wasn’t because the items didn’t fit. It was because I was standing in a changeroom wearing a dress I actually loved, that fit me perfectly, happily trying items on in store. The dream.