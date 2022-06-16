"Their collections sell out SO fast." 16 women on the plus-size brands that never fail them.

Ten years ago, I – along with millions of other fat women – likely could have never imagined the space that the fashion world would make for them in 2022.

It's no secret that the reason for this fierce step forward is all thanks to a growing body positivity (and neutrality) movement that has pushed for a world where size inclusivity is no longer an option, but a demand.

Thankfully, as a result of this demand, we've seen more and more brands cater for a wider audience – from a size 6 all the way up to a size 32.

Watch: How to improve your daughter's body image. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

There's still a long way to go across the global fashion market, but the brands who are already paving the way for a more inclusive world have been paramount – and we wanted to celebrate them right here, right now with this recommendation list.

So here it is! 16 women share the plus-size brands that truly never let them down.

Lacey-Jade Christie (laceyjadechristie).

The plus-size brands I turn to are ones that cater to plus sizes up to at least a size 24, but preferably a size 26.

I think that there are two ways that a brand can show up for fat babes with regards to style. There are brands that do good basics, and there are those other brands that do amazing seasonal wear or festival wear.

Lacey-Jade in 17 Sundays. Image: Instagram @laceyjadechristie.