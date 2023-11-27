Nat Bass has hard-launched her new relationship.

Natalie Bassingthwaighte and her partner Pip Loth are Insta official.

Loth (whose pronouns are they/them) posted an appreciation post for Bassingthwaighte to their Instagram account, which Bassingthwaighte then re-shared to her own 208,000 followers.

"Appreciation post for the most incredible woman who is not only giving me strength, support, love and immense joy, but is teaching me to understand and accept that I am deserving of these things and have them within myself too," Loth wrote alongside a selfie of the pair.

"She's teaching me to breathe deeply, to trust and to be my truest self. I am so incredibly lucky and overwhelmingly grateful for you @natbassingthwaighte."

The actor and singer, who is affectionately known as Nat Bass, has not always been vocal about her family and private relationships, but following the recent news of her split from her husband of 12 years, Bassingthwaighte shared small details of her and Loth's relationship.

"I'm in a beautiful relationship with a woman who makes my heart smile and makes me really happy," she told Stellar podcast, Something To Talk About earlier this month.

Bass has gone through plenty of changes since 2020, when she and husband Cameron McGlinchey packed up their lives in Melbourne and traded in the city for the coastal life in Byron Bay.

And in August, it was quietly announced that the pair had "ended their marriage" after splitting late last year, and were continuing to "co-parent their kids", reported The Herald Sun.

The pair first met while working in Aussie rock band Rogue Traders, which formed in Melbourne in 2002 (Bassingthwaighte entered in 2004). With Bassingthwaighte as lead singer and McGlinchey on the drums, they created hit singles including 'Voodoo Child' and 'One of My Kind'.