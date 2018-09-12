Why Pink is being accused of "bullying" a small New Zealand bar.

Pink has finished off the New Zealand leg of her Beautiful Trauma world tour, but while the popular singer described the tour as a “heavenly trip”, it seems she wasn’t exactly impressed with one of Auckland’s bars.

Posting to Twitter at 4am on Tuesday morning, the 39-year-old vented her frustration at small Auckland bar Deadshot.

“Man I’ve been to some cool bars around the world, and Dead shot on Ponsonby road is not one of them,” she wrote to her 31 million Twitter followers.

According to stuff.co.nz, Pink’s crew had planned to organise an after party at the speakeasy bar for Tuesday night, but the intimate bar didn’t have enough space to accommodate Pink and her entourage.

“We actually didn’t see Pink at all, but we would have loved to have her in,” Deadshot’s bar manager Heather Garland told stuff.co.nz, adding that it has been tough for the small business to receive so much attention.

“We did have some of her crew come in a couple nights this week. They were lovely and we had a great time with them,” she added.

“Unfortunately as we are a very small seated service cocktail bar we just didn’t have enough space for the 30 people who showed up for an after party. We usually only take groups of six or less.”

But although the bar’s staff suggested alternative bars and venues for the crew to host their after party, Pink and her crew reportedly showed up and had to be turned away.

Fans have responded to Pink’s tweet, with some accusing the mum-of-two of ‘bullying’ the small business.