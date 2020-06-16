The reason you're getting pimples under your brows after waxing. And how to prevent them.

Picture this. You've just had your eyebrows waxed for the first time since going into isolation and you're feeling like a solid 12/10...

Until a lovely bunch of pimples pop up under and around your brows. Or even inside your brows.

Getting breakouts after having your brows waxed is very common, but that doesn't make it any less frustrating. Especially because, for the most part, they can be avoided.

Keep scrolling to learn why some of us get pimples after an eyebrow wax, what you can do to prevent them, and how to get rid of them if this article has come a tad too late.

WATCH: From shaping to filling them in, here's a quick eyebrows 101 tutorial. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

Why do I get pimples after waxing?

The answer is actually pretty simple.

According to Benefit's National Brow Artist Hannah Mutze, breakouts under and around the eyebrow area that pop up after waxing are quite common.

"Post-waxing breakouts are most often caused by bacteria," she told Mamamia.

"Bacteria can enter the open follicles post-wax in many ways, including dirty hands, dirty tools or makeup brushes, excess sweating, or heavy, comedogenic makeup."

In other words: your pores are exposed and vulnerable to any nearby bacteria floating around in the hours and days after having them groomed.

That said, Hannah added breakouts can also appear as a reaction to waxing if you have sensitive skin, might be allergic to the type of wax used, or if the waxing was done incorrectly.

"Ensure your brow expert completes a thorough consultation before your wax to ensure you have no contraindications and your skin is safe to wax."