7 photos from the 2008 Oscars that will make you feel 100.

Ten years ago, the Oscars red carpet looked very, very different.

Jennifer Lawrence wasn’t there – she wouldn’t film her breakthrough role until two years later.

Margot Robbie was 17 and was just about to start on Neighbours.

Jennifer Garner was still married to Ben Affleck, and Timothée Chalamet was 12 and presumably doing whatever it is that 12 year olds usually do.

Please behold seven photos of the 2008 Oscars that will make you feel 100.

1. Saoirse Ronan was an actual child.

Well, she was 13, but still. What a bubba.

Ronan had just starred in Atonement and would star in The Lovely Bones the following year.

This year, she's nominated for Best Actress for Ladybird.

2. Heidi Klum and Seal were still together.

Heidi Klum was still very much married to Seal in 2008, was still hosting Project Runway.