The spectacular looks from the 2018 Oscars red carpet you simply have to see.

Along with the sparkles, dresses in white, neutrals and blush tones were also very popular.

Don’t worry though, there was also plenty of colour including Baby Driver’s Eiza Gonzalez in bright yellow and Ashley Judd in purple.

Best Supporting Actress nominee Allison Janney was one of a few who proved the old ‘don’t wear red on the red carpet’ rule is well and truly over, stunning in a scarlet red gown with dramatic sleeves.

At a press conference last week, TV creator Shonda Rhimes – who is behind such hits as Scandal and Grey’s Anatomy – confirmed celebs will be wearing whatever colour they want to the show, saying the Time’s Up movement was “launched on the red carpet but was never intended to live there.”

This year’s host, Jimmy Kimmel – who also hosted last year’s ceremony – has also confirmed he won’t be speaking about the Time’s Up or #MeToo movements during the show.

“This show is not about reliving people’s sexual assaults,” he told ABC News.

“It’s an awards show for people who have been dreaming about maybe winning an Oscar for their whole lives. And the last thing I want to do is ruin that for someone… by making it unpleasant. I’m not going to stop any bad behaviour with my jokes.”

