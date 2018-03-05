fashion

The spectacular looks from the 2018 Oscars red carpet you simply have to see.

It’s here. We made it to the final awards ceremony of the 2018 season, and it’s arguably the biggest and best yet.

Hollywood’s biggest names are walking the red carpet of the 90th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre, with an excited bunch of nominees – including Australia’s own Margot Robbie – anxious to see who will take home the night’s biggest awards.

Unlike the Golden Globes and the BAFTAs, where stars wore black in protest of sexual misconduct and sexual harassment in the workplace, there was not any sort of ‘dress code’ protest on the Oscars red carpet.

Instead, it was seriously blingy, with attendees like Allison Williams, Australia’s Abbie Cornish and Elisabeth Moss decked out in gowns covered in sequins, diamonds and pearl detailing.

Click through the gallery below. Post continues after.

2018 Oscar's Red Carpet Fashion

Allison-Williams-90th-annual-academy-awards
Allison WilliamsImage: Getty
Zoey-Deutch-90th-annual-academy-awards
Zoey DeutchImage: Getty
Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

I Need To Rant About My Mother-In-Law

Mamamia Out Loud
ADVERTISEMENT
Blanca-Blanco-90th-annual-academy-awards
Blanco BlancoImage: Getty
Sofia-Carson-90th-annual-academy-awards
Sofia CarsonImage: Getty
Wendi-McLendon-Covey-90th-annual-academy-awards
Wendi McLendon CoveyImage: Getty
ADVERTISEMENT
Beanie-Feldstein-90th-annual-academy-awards
Beanie FeldsteinImage: Getty
Abbie-Cornish-90th-annual-academy-awards
Abbie CornishImage: Getty
ADVERTISEMENT
Allison-Janney-90th-annual-academy-awards
Allison JanneyImage: Getty
Betty-Gabriel-90th-Annual-Academy-Awards-
Betty GabrielImage: Getty
Giuliana-Rancic-90th-annual-academy-awards
Giuliana RancicImage: Getty
ADVERTISEMENT
Phoebe-Waller-Bridge-90th-Annual-Academy-Awards
Phoebe Waller-BridgeImage: Getty
Mira-Sorvino-90th-Annual-Academy-Awards
Mira SorvinoImage: Getty
ADVERTISEMENT
Ashley-Judd-90th-Annual-Academy-Aw
Ashley JuddImage: Getty
Samara-Weaving-90th-Annual-Academy-Awards
Samara WeavingImage: Getty
Leslie-Bibb-90th-Annual-Academy-Awards
Leslie BibbImage: Getty
ADVERTISEMENT
Jane Fonda-90th-Annual-Academy-Awards
Jane FondaImage: Getty
Eiza-Gonzalez-90th-Annual-Academy-Awards
Eiza GonzalezImage: Getty
ADVERTISEMENT
Elisabeth-Moss-90th-Annual-Academy-Awards
Elisabeth MossImage: Getty
Salma-Hayek-Pinault-90th-Annual-Academy-Awards
Salma Hayek-PinaultImage: Getty
Laura-Dern-90th-Annual-Academy-Awards
Laura DernImage: Getty
ADVERTISEMENT
Gina-Rodriguez-90th-Annual-Academy-Awards
Gina RodriguezImage: Getty
Helen-Mirren-90th-Annual-Academy-Awards-
Helen MirrenImage: Getty
ADVERTISEMENT
Mary-J.-Blige-90th-Annual-Academy-Aw
MaryJ. Blige-90th-Annual-Academy-AwardsImage: Getty
Andra-Day-90th-Annual-Academy-Awards
Andra DayImage: Getty
Keala-Settle-90th-Annual-Academy-Awards
Keala SettleImage: Getty
ADVERTISEMENT
Viola-Davis-90th-Annual-Academy-Awards
Viola DavisImage: Getty
Whoopi-Goldberg-90th-Annual-Academy-Awards
Whoopi GoldbergImage: Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
Zendaya-90th-Annual-Academy-Awards
ZendayaImage: Getty.
Taraji-P.-Henson-90th-Annual-Academy-Awards
Taraji P. HensonImage: Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
ennifer-Garner-90th-Annual-Academy-Awards
Jennifer GarnerImage: Getty.
Margot-Robbie-90th-Annual-Academy-Awards
Margot RobbieImage: Getty.
Greta-Gerwig-90th-Annual-Academy-Awards
Greta GerwigImage: Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
Gal-Gadot-90th-Annual-Academy-Awards
Gal GadotImage: Getty.
Meryl-Streep-90th-Annual-Academy-Awards
Meryl StreepImage: Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
Laurie-Metcalf-90th-Annual-Academy-Awards
Laurie MetcalfImage: Getty.
Saoirse-Ronan-90th-Annual-Academy-Awards
Saoirse RonanImage: Getty.
Jennifer-Lawrence-90th-Annual-Academy-Awards
Jennifer LawrenceImage: Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
Emily-Blunt-90th-Annual-Academy-Awards
Emily BluntImage: Getty.
Octavia-Spencer-90th-Annual-Academy-Awards
Octavia SpencerImage: Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sandra-Bullock-90th-Annual-Academy-Awards
Sandra BullockImage: Getty.
Tiffany-Haddish-90th-Annual-Academy-Awards
Tiffany HaddishImage: Getty.
Maya-Rudolph-90th-Annual-Academy-Awards
Maya RudolphImage: Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
Nicole-Kidman-90th-Annual-Academy-Awards
Nicole KidmanImage: Getty.
Emma-Stone-90th-Annual-Academy-Awards
Emma StoneImage: Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
Lupita-Nyongo-90th-Annual-Academy-Awards
Lupita NyongoImage: Getty.

Along with the sparkles, dresses in white, neutrals and blush tones were also very popular.

Don’t worry though, there was also plenty of colour including Baby Driver’s Eiza Gonzalez in bright yellow and Ashley Judd in purple.

Best Supporting Actress nominee Allison Janney was one of a few who proved the old ‘don’t wear red on the red carpet’ rule is well and truly over, stunning in a scarlet red gown with dramatic sleeves.

At a press conference last week, TV creator Shonda Rhimes – who is behind such hits as Scandal and Grey’s Anatomy – confirmed celebs will be wearing whatever colour they want to the show, saying the Time’s Up movement was “launched on the red carpet but was never intended to live there.”

This year’s host, Jimmy Kimmel – who also hosted last year’s ceremony – has also confirmed he won’t be speaking about the Time’s Up or #MeToo movements during the show.

“This show is not about reliving people’s sexual assaults,” he told ABC News.

“It’s an awards show for people who have been dreaming about maybe winning an Oscar for their whole lives. And the last thing I want to do is ruin that for someone… by making it unpleasant. I’m not going to stop any bad behaviour with my jokes.”

Stay tuned for more pics and news from the 2018 Academy Awards.

LISTEN: The Mamamia Out Loud team explain what the Time’s Up movement actually does.

Tags:
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???