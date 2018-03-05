The spectacular looks from the 2018 Oscars red carpet you simply have to see.

It’s here. We made it to the final awards ceremony of the 2018 season, and it’s arguably the biggest and best yet.
Hollywood’s biggest names are walking the red carpet of the 90th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre, with an excited bunch of nominees – including Australia’s own Margot Robbie – anxious to see who will take home the night’s biggest awards.
Unlike the Golden Globes and the BAFTAs, where stars wore black in protest of sexual misconduct and sexual harassment in the workplace, there was not any sort of ‘dress code’ protest on the Oscars red carpet.
Instead, it was seriously blingy, with attendees like Allison Williams, Australia’s Abbie Cornish and Elisabeth Moss decked out in gowns covered in sequins, diamonds and pearl detailing.
Click through the gallery below. Post continues after.