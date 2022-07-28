"It's the best thing I’ve done for my mental health." 9 hacks to curb your phone addiction.

In Mamamia’s Parenting Hacks series, real women share their tips and tricks on everything from meal prep to organisation to nailing the morning routine.

This week, we asked our readers to share the hacks they've used to stop mindlessly scrolling.

Phone addiction is the obsessive use of a smartphone.

More and more, researchers are finding our relationship with our devices is becoming considerably more reliant as time goes on.

Even Baba Vanga, the famous Nostradamus of the Balkans who was eerily able to predict several events, estimated that people would spend more time on their screens than ever before in 2022.

Considering the amount of people who own a smartphone, it's not a hard prophecy to believe.

In Australia, a 2021 study found that 99.2 per cent of users have at least some fear of being without their mobile devices.

Those same researchers from BehaviourWorks Australia also established that almost half of their participants spent more than three hours a day on their phone.

Those are worrying numbers, right?

But thankfully, there are some hacks and tips that we can all implement in our daily lives to reduce our screen time.

We reached out to our readers to find out what hacks they've used to keep off their devices.

Here's what they had to say.

Turn your phone to greyscale mode.

One reader shared that they turned their phone's display to greyscale mode, turning their screen black and white.