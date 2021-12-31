From aliens to a new virus: Here are five 2022 predictions from blind mystic Baba Vanga.





It's been a year.

It's hard to believe that one year ago we breathed a sigh of relief as 2020 came to an end. The worst year of our collective lives was over.

Or so we thought... How naïve we were.

Watch: A 2020 Zoom Call From The Future...



Video via Mamamia

Going into 2022, we're swapping our relentless optimism for careful scepticism — well armed and supported by the prophecies of Baba Vanga.

"Who is Baba Vanga?" I hear you asking. "How accurate could these chaotic predictions be?"

Well, Baba Vanga was a blind clairvoyant who died in 1996, but left predictions for every year till 5079.

Image: Twitter.