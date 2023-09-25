Mark Blanco fell to his death after a fight with Pete Doherty. His mum is certain it wasn't accidental.





In 2006, aspiring actor Mark Blanco was found dying on the pavement outside a block of flats in London.

He had fallen from a balcony in an apparent accident following an altercation with British musician Pete Doherty. But his mother Sheila Blanco believes he was killed, and she's spent the past 17 years trying to prove it.

On the night of his death, Blanco had attended a party at the home of Paul Roundhill, Doherty's literary agent, in Whitechapel, London. He got into an altercation with Doherty, The Libertines frontman and former fiance of Kate Moss, after asking the musician to come watch him perform in a production of Dario Fo's Accidental Death of an Anarchist - a play about a man who falls to his death from a window.

Those present at the party, including Doherty and Roundhill, have always denied responsibility for Blanco's death.

New British TV documentary Pete Doherty, Who Killed My Son? has gone deep on the Blanco case and his mother's 17-year quest for justice, airing interviews with those at the gathering as well as CCTV footage to paint a picture of the 30-year-old's final moments.

Naomi Stirk, a woman at the party, recalled Blanco 'pinning' Docherty to a wall, enthusiastically encouraging him to see his play.

"Peter was motioning with his eyes to Johnny ['Headlock' Jeannevol, Doherty's minder] and [Roundhill] in a way that they would understand to say, 'Help me out here,' so they physically escorted Mark out of the flat. The atmosphere was sinister," she said.

Roundhill had previously admitted to evicting Blanco out of the flat, setting fire to his hat and punching him in the face three times.

Blanco returned inside shortly after being kicked out and was later found unconscious and covered in blood on the footpath outside. He was pronounced dead on December 3, 2006 at the Royal London Hospital. Scotland Yard's findings indicated Blanco had severe head injuries consistent with a fall.