Anti-vaxxers are now not vaccinating their pets and it's putting them in danger.

Anti-vaxxers have turned their non-scientific-based beliefs to their pets and are choosing not to vaccinate them against harmful diseases, according to veterinarians.

The United Kingdom branch of the RSPCA (Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) has issued a warning to pet owners who are endangering their cats and dogs lives by not taking them in for their vaccinations.

“There does seem to be an increasing amount of ‘anti-vax’ material online, this is not supported by a genuine evidence base,” RSPCA veterinary director Caroline Allen told The Sun.

“There is real concern that we will see an increase in the frequency of these serious and preventable diseases, with resulting animal suffering, if the number of vaccinated animals falls.”

Here in Australia, there is also a worrying trend towards opting not to vaccinate pets that mirrors parents choices for their kids, according to Gold Coast vet Dr Paula Parker.

"Any sort of health fads or things that are happening in human medicine, we find that people apply those things to their pets," Dr Parker, president of Australian Veterinary Association, told Mamamia.