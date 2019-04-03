Anti-vaxxers are now not vaccinating their pets and it's putting them in danger.

Anti-vaxxers have turned their non-scientific-based beliefs to their pets and are choosing not to vaccinate them against harmful diseases, according to veterinarians.
The United Kingdom branch of the RSPCA (Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) has issued a warning to pet owners who are endangering their cats and dogs lives by not taking them in for their vaccinations.
“There does seem to be an increasing amount of ‘anti-vax’ material online, this is not supported by a genuine evidence base,” RSPCA veterinary director Caroline Allen told The Sun.
“There is real concern that we will see an increase in the frequency of these serious and preventable diseases, with resulting animal suffering, if the number of vaccinated animals falls.”
Here in Australia, there is also a worrying trend towards opting not to vaccinate pets that mirrors parents choices for their kids, according to Gold Coast vet Dr Paula Parker.
"Any sort of health fads or things that are happening in human medicine, we find that people apply those things to their pets," Dr Parker, president of Australian Veterinary Association, told Mamamia.
Top Comments
Our pets are now getting all the same lifestyle diseases as us so whatever we’re doing to weaken our immune systems also applies to them. For all our vaccinations, we’re sicker than ever. Is that because our natural immunity is diminishing because we’re vaccinating away illnesses that we evolved to depend upon to strengthen our immune system? Shouldn’t lots of vaccinations add up to a healthier population?
We have poor diets and less exercise now than ever before. That, is the MAJOR factor.
Vaccinations have nothing to do with it.
We literally live longer than at any time throughout history. And it's going up all the time. As salem says a lot of us have poorer diets, do less exercise, and work longer hours, have more financial stress etc. But we still live far longer now.
Let's not overdo it.. We don;t have rabies in Australia and we don't vaccinate for it. Distemper, adenovirus and parvovirus though, sure. They're killers - and NO ONE wants their dog to die of parvo virus, believe me. It's like the dog version of Ebola..
Not surprising no one fact-checked this article, seems a common occurrence.
We don't have rabies in Australia thanks to strict customs and quarantine laws - we've effectively kept the disease geographically out of the country altogether - it's nothing to do with vaccinations. If the disease was allowed to become established here, we'd have to vaccinate against it.
There's no problem with the facts in the article: the quotes are from the UK with some commentary by the author about its relevance to Australia, and nowhere do it say that rabies is an issue here. Anna's just pointing out something that the article could have pointed out more explicitly to avoid any possibility of confusion, but it's not factually incorrect (unlike anti-vaxxers, whom I distinguish from "vaccine hesitant" folks who are just confused about the issue).