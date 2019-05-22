"I have cats in the six figure range." Meet the pets earning more than you.

Recently, the world mourned the passing of Grumpy Cat, aka Tardar Sauce, whose permanent grouchy face caused by a feline form of dwarfism turned her into a celebrity.
Grumpy Cat boasted 2.7 million followers on Instagram and even came to Australia as part of a worldwide tour.
She died aged seven in her mother’s arms on Tuesday May 14, 2019.
Tabatha Bundesen (Grumpy Cat’s owner) has never given away how much her beloved feline made money wise, but it’s estimated she had a net worth of $100 million.
She has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, has appeared in numerous TV advertisements, has sold 500,0000 copies of a book, and has starred in a feature film.
Not bad for a cat.
‘Influencer’ is a job title we’re getting more and more used to as the years go on, but have you ever spared a thought for the niche world of pet influencing?
Well, perhaps you should. For the sake of your pooch/cat/rat/bird.