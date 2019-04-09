How actors really get their stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has little to do with talent.

Much like finding out Santa Claus isn’t real, the truth about how your favourite celebrities actually got their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is kind of a disappointment.

Just like the iconic ‘Hollywood’ sign, the Walk of Fame is synonymous with making it big in Tinseltown, having your name forever planted there is a historic piece of worldwide reward and recognition, granted to only the most successful actors, musicians and movie-makers.

Well, that’s partially true, at least.

According to the Hollywood Walk of Fame website, the walk was first established in 1953 and today, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce continues to add an average of two stars to the Walk of Fame on a monthly basis, however, the star allocation process is not just based on merit alone.

First of all, you don’t just show up on the day and get handed a star, you have to formally apply to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and put your name forward to be considered in one of five categories, either film, TV, radio, recording and theatre/live performance and then wait to hear if you make it into the yearly allotment of star allocations the powers-that-be dish out.

That all seems like a fairly straightforward and easy to follow process, but it’s the money factor involved in the transaction that usually leaves most people with their mouths gaping wide and saying ‘I never knew that!’

Before your star can be given the go-ahead to be laid on that iconic walkway or be officially announced to the public, you have to pay for it. And guess what – it’s certainly not cheap.

According to the BBC , the sponsorship fee for a Hollywood Walk of Fame star starts at $30,000. Half of that money is used to create the actual star, while the other half is given to the Hollywood Historic Trust, who look after and maintain the walk. A pretty fair amount, actually, when you take into account how much it gets defaced, especially the star belonging to Donald Trump.