From period pain to PCOS cramps: 12 women on all the ways they deal with it.

Sometimes our bodies just suck at having ovaries, don't they? While 'normal' period pain is bad enough, the poor dames who suffer from polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) or the joys of endometriosis have it even worse.

Sigh.

There's no denying that the stabby spasms, cramping and bloating that comes with "that time of the month" is the absolute pits. For many women, what seems like half of their life is spent trying different things to alleviate inflammation and pain.

Whether it's using heat packs or trying nifty little pain devices, we're on the search of what *actually* works when it comes to managing it.

That's why we asked a bunch of women how they deal with their period pain, PCOS pain and endometriosis pain. Here's what they had to say.

Madeleine.

"I go to the chiropractor one to three days before I start my period to align my hips and relieve tension from the muscles in my back, pelvis and hip area. I find it really helps to minimise my pain. I also take powdered magnesium before bed as a muscle relaxant."

Emma.

"I usually use anti-inflammatory medication and heat packs, but I've started using this bad boy - The Ovira - as well, and it's honestly a lifesaver."

Maddie.

"I suffer from endometriosis and it's usually an 'all of the above' type of pain management. I use a heat wheat pack, anti-inflammatory medication, paracetamol, a hot shower, then crawl into bed in the foetal position. I have just got the Mirena inserted and the doctors tell me that this will significantly reduce the pain. Fingers crossed!"