"It makes me sick." Why we need to stop shaming the 'perfect' mum.

I've got beef with something I’ve unexpectedly stumbled across as a new parent.

I've noticed it in articles, ads, social media, and, more importantly, friends and family.

Everyone seems to enjoy poking fun at the 'perfect' parent. Her house is always tidy. Her kids are well-groomed. She has healthy snacks packed in her bag. They get time at the park every day and go on balanced play dates. She's a part of the PTA. The cliche list goes on.

Everyone loves jabbing jokes at this type of mum because "C'mon, let's be real, nobody's perfect." And of course, that's true. I get it. It's annoying to see someone like that because, like, where do they find the time? Or maybe it's annoying that their husband is oh so helpful, or maybe she doesn't work - the luxury.

My beef is that I think this is unfair. I can understand where it’s coming from, but it unsettles me. I don't believe any good, loving parent should be shamed for their methods.