For years, Paul Rudd's son genuinely believed his dad worked at a cinema.

For years, Paul Rudd has been seen as one of the nicest men in Hollywood – and one of the sexiest too according to People.

But he is also arguably one of the funniest as well, this week sharing a story about his teenage son Jack Rudd.

The Ant-Man actor let his son, now 17, fully believe that he was a movie theatre employee rather than a world-famous actor for well over a decade.

He said it all began when Jack was around the age of four to five, and Jack had decided he wanted to go to the movie theatre with his dad and friends.

"We were all going, and there was a movie poster that I was on that was in the lobby. So they all just thought that I worked at the movie theatre, which I thought was very cute. I'm not gonna sit my kids down when they're three and say, 'You know, I've got some DVDs to show you'," he laughed on the Sunday Today show.

Watch Paul Rudd recount the story. Post continues below.