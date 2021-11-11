We need to talk about the never-ending appeal of Paul Rudd.

There's something about Paul Rudd's face.

Of course, there's the fact it appears to have barely aged over the past 30 years. His skin seems to have the same smoothness and buoyancy that it had when he played a college student in Clueless way back in 1995.

The man has obviously found the fountain of youth and... hidden it from the rest of us.

But it's more than that.

Rudd has a face that tells you exactly who he is.

It's warm and down to earth. His smile reaches all the way to his eyes. It's a face that doesn't take itself too seriously. A face that can take the p*ss out of itself.

Most of all, it's a face that reminds us that there are still some good ones out there.

Rudd has been a fixture in Hollywood for the past two and a half decades.

He got his first big break in the cult teen movie Clueless. In the film he played Josh, the ex step-brother of Alicia Silverstone's Cher.

His character was a bit of nerd, with a sweet smile, who genuinely seemed concerned for the welfare of his step-sibling/love interest.

The role in another actor's hands could have come off as a bit creepy. But Rudd made it endearing and loveable.

This role established the now 52-year-old as the kind of teen heartthrob that only comes around once a generation. The goofy, loveable underdog. The best friend. The nice guy who actually ends up coming first for once.

He went on to star in The Object of My Affection alongside Jennifer Aniston at her most... Jennifer Aniston-ish. In the movie, Rudd played Aniston's gay best friend. A role many actors at the time would have avoided for fear they would be pigeon-holed in the industry.

In 2004, Rudd was cast in Judd Apatow's bro-comedy Anchorman alongside Will Ferrell. He went on to star in a bunch of these movies, always playing the goofy, loveable sidekick.

Image: Rudd as Josh in Clueless. Image: Paramount Pictures.