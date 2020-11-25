Parents who are second cousins and a 'normal' marriage: The intriguing life of Paul Rudd.

We know Paul Rudd as one of the nice men in Hollywood. As the New York Times wrote in their 2015 profile on the actor: "One thing you always hear about Rudd is that he is 'likable'."

A generation of women grew up with Rudd as their 'fantasy boyfriend', thanks to his roles in the likes of Clueless, I Love You, Man and This is 40.

Behind his fame is a man who, evidently, lives a much more quiet life than his Hollywood colleagues. From his family to his friendships, you rarely see Rudd in the tabloid press.

An entire generation of women grew up with Rudd as their 'fantasy boyfriend'. Image: Getty.

But at the moment, a video on TikTok, is going a viral for sharing one of the more personal aspects of his life. In the video a woman reacts to learning that "Paul Rudd is an incest baby".

"He JUST found out in 2017 that his parents are cousins," she says.

Cue: A rush of people searching, 'Are Paul Rudd's parents cousins?' Here's everything we know about the 51-year-old actor.

Are Paul Rudd's parents cousins?

They are second cousins.

In a 2017 episode of Finding Your Roots, Rudd learned about his family's heritage. Both of his parents descended from Ashkenazi Jewish immigrants who moved to England. His grandfather had changed their family's last name from Rudnitsky to Rudd to help their employability.