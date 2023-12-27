The Paul Mescal rumour, explained.

If you've happened to open any social media app in the last 24 hours, you might have become very familiar with the name Paul Mescal.

For those of you who aren't in the loop, Mescal is the Irish actor who made his debut in the miniseries Normal People. Since then, he's had leading roles in Aftersun, The Lost Daughter, and the upcoming Gladiator film.

Essentially, he's cultivated a pretty impressive resume since 2020 and built a career that has earned him a BAFTA TV Award and a Primetime Emmy Award nomination.

But this week, a rumour began circulating about Mescal, 27 — one that has completely unravelled his respectable, professional and kind reputation.

According to "a lot" of sources, the actor has a habit of sleeping with women he meets at pubs. But that's not all.

These "sources" have said that the following morning, he then asks them to go for a walk with him at the park and then... runs away.

Let me repeat myself, so you don't miss that.