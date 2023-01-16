All the evidence Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham are, in fact, dating.

It was only a few weeks ago that the internet was alight with rumours about a certain breakup: Singer Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal (aka, our 2020 crush, Connell from Normal People).

The pair have kept their union pretty under wraps in recent years, but it was believed they'd become engaged towards the end of last year.

Now it appears Bridgers has a new man, none other than actor and comedian Bo Burnham.



Watch: The celebrity couples we forgot about. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

The internet is full of sleuths thanks to an Instagram post, song lyrics and a bunch of public sightings.

Here's all the evidence: