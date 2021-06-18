Light. Bulb. Moment. 6 signs you're suffering from Patriarchy Stress Disorder.

I am a strong, successful woman, why do I still feel uneasy?

I'm not enough.

I am uncomfortable in my skin. Why can't I shake this?!

I need to try harder. Do more. Be more.

I need more peace, more happiness, more fulfillment.

But my life is GOOD, so what the hell is wrong with me? Why do I feel stuck?

Is this an inner monologue that sounds somewhat familiar? Yep, me too.

Hi, welcome to your Friday ah-huh moment: you might be suffering from Patriarchy Stress Disorder (PSD).

Watch: Dr Valerie Rein paints a picture of a woman we either are, or know.



Video via Dr Valerie/Youtube.

PSD is a term coined by psychologist and women's mental health expert Dr. Valerie Rein to explain a phenomenon she noticed while treating female clients.

She was seeing women in her clinic who didn't recall any traumatic experiences in their lives, and yet they were all showing tell-tales signs of trauma. They were disconnected from parts of their body and mind, they were struggling to become and be their authentic selves and they couldn't explain why they were always asking themselves, what's wrong with me?!?

So Dr Rein went about trying to work out what kind of trauma these women shared, without even knowing they had it. She came across research that showed that trauma was genetically transmitted, and that was her lightbulb moment.

For thousands and thousands of years, women have been oppressed. It wasn't safe for us to be fully expressed, to be in touch with our emotions, our sexuality, our brilliance. To own our own bodies, make our own money and love who we wanted to love. It was never safe, and that's really traumatic.

So here we are, modern women living with the trauma of our ancestors. Dr Rein says that is what sits beneath the inner voice in your head that often pops up and asks, what's wrong with me? when there's nothing particularly wrong.