'I've never told anyone.' Paris Hilton was drugged and sexually assaulted as a teen.

Paris Hilton has been in the spotlight for more than two decades.

Famous for being famous, the now 42-year-old billionaire heiress has lived her life in front of the camera.

But in 2020, she lifted the curtain on the struggles she faced away from the facade of her "rich, dumb, blonde" persona.

Hilton's childhood was filled with drugs and alcohol from as young as 15 years old. It resulted in her being sent away in an attempt to rehabilitate her.

The first was an outdoor wilderness program where she was forced to do "manual labour all day long". Then she was sent to the infamous Provo Canyon School in Utah.

"It was the middle of the night, and I just heard screaming bloody murder. I knew there was a takedown in the works. I didn't know it was people coming in and capturing her," her sister, Nicky Hilton, recalled in This Is Paris.

"I thought I was being kidnapped," Hilton said of the experience, which she described as "torture".

In the years since, the reality star and DJ has advocated for lawmakers in the United States to regulate facilities and protect children in their care.

