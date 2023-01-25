'You are already loved beyond words.' Paris Hilton has welcomed a baby boy.

Paris Hilton may have broken the internet with a picture of 10 fingernails.

Why? Well, the photo, paired with a statement to People magazine, has confirmed that Paris and her husband, Carter Reum have welcomed a little baby boy into their family.

"It's always been my dream to be a mother and I'm so happy that Carter and I found each other," Paris told People. "We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy."

The photo of her baby boy's hand holding hers was simply captioned with: "You are already loved beyond words."

Paris has always been open about wanting to become a mum – sharing last year that she and her husband had started doing IVF to conceive during the height of COVID lockdowns.

"We started going and doing it like a few months in because the world was shut down," she told People. "We knew we wanted to start a family, and I was like, 'This is perfect timing. Usually, I'm on a plane 250 days out of the year, and let's just get all of the eggs stocked and ready,' and we have tonnes of them just waiting."