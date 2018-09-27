News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

ADVERTISEMENT

Screen Time

news

OPINION: 'Mobile phone bans are making our kids irrelevant in the world they're growing into.'

explainer

What on earth is Tiktok? The social media app everyone under 20 seems to be on.

baby

"I was a bad mum": Zoe Marshall on the guilt she felt after complaining about her child to a friend.

kids

A crisis of parenting: What's really going wrong with our kids in 2019.

kids

The grayscale hack that will have your kids handing your phone back.

kids

"How the ‘Momo Challenge’ saved my family."

kids

"The 17-rule contract I made my teenage son sign before giving him a mobile phone."

baby

"He's not allowed anymore": The popular kids' TV show Zoe Marshall has banned in her home.

teens

A dad's brutally genius invention makes it impossible for your teen to ignore your texts.

teens

Jimmy Kimmel's latest viral prank shows the reality of kids and Fortnite.

teens

Do we need to send kids to a $4000 military-style boot camp to thwart tech addiction?

kids

This homework hack will save your weeknights. All you need is screen-time.

kids

Kate and Will ban devices from their nursery.

wellness

"I tried the app that tracks how much time you spend on your phone - and it was confronting."

kids

New guidelines say toddlers should have zero screen time. Here's what you need to know.

kids

The one toy banned from Prince George and Princess Charlotte's playroom.

teens

Jamie Oliver explains how he stops his teens' all night phone binges. All parents will want to listen.

teens

Yumi Stynes on why she goes through her daughters' phones.

kids

What and how should parents be advised about ‘screen time’?

kids

Tech rules kids want their parents to have. And some of us aren't going to like them.

Listen Now

new episode

This Glorious Mess

Big Kids: The Flow Chart That Will Help You Survive This Christmas

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Suggested Podcasts

Big Kids: The Flow Chart That Will Help You Survive This Christmas

This Glorious Mess

Smart Parents and their Best Tricks

The Parent Code

Introducing The Safe On Social Toolkit

Ask Me Anything
kids

Bodily fluids & humping unicorns: 7 parents share the weirdest drawings their kids have done.

Brielle Burns
kids

Allow this mum of three to summarise the unique struggle of getting the kids in the damn car.

Katie Bowman
kids

You've probably never heard of my son's rare disease, but I'm determined to change that.

Gina Atlas
kids

"The Qantas ad": 12 parents share what makes them cry since having kids.

Charlotte Begg
kids

From $152 to $863: 11 parents share exactly how much they spend on their kids each week.

Jessica Wang
kids

From Lily-Rose Depp to Ava Phillippe: Just 19 celebrity children who look exactly like their famous mothers.

Jessica Staveley
kids

'She's brave, he's reserved': 8 dad-approved learning activities if you've got very different twins.

Sean Szeps
kids

'I didn't speak to my dad on my wedding day. Almost 20 years later, it still haunts me.'

Nama Winston
kids

No, the Harry Potter play is not leaving Melbourne. Yes, it's worth the money. And the wait.

Holly Wainwright
kids

"It's the same fight every week": 26 women on how often they fight with their partners.

Amy Clark
kids

"It gets confrontational and heated." Confessions of a competitive Dance Mum.

Anonymous
kids

Dirt cravings, pale skin and constant tiredness: 8 signs your child might be low in iron.

Emma McMillan
kids

'Kindy called my kid's behaviour a 'developmental milestone.' My gut instinct said otherwise.'

Brad Perriott
kids

Supernanny is returning to our screens next year. This is what Jo Frost's life looks like now.

Helen Vnuk
kids

"It's literally gone." Decades after Michael Hutchence's death, Tiger Lily still hasn't received a cent of her inheritance.

Jessica Staveley
kids

Separated at birth: The extraordinary true story of estranged identical twins who lived the same life.

Billi Fitzsimons
kids

A comprehensive history of why the heck humans get head lice.

Mandy Nolan
kids

"Crying, tantrums and potty time: The photos of our kids we need to stop posting online."

Sean Szeps
kids

'That's Incredible is the podcast every parent needs to listen to with their kids.'

Nama Winston
kids

The sand bucket list: 6 backyard toys for kids that parents love too.

Jacqui McCallum