“Forget elbows on the table: These are the manners in 2020 that really matter.”

Here are the acts of courtesy and respect I’ve taught him:

How, and when, to make a hot beverage for someone.

This is something many of us take for granted, and it sounds so small. But how receiving a calming drink that’s been lovingly made makes the other person feel is huge. There will be many times in the future when my kid will be able to comfort someone sad or in crisis with this gesture.

In fact, he already makes me a cup of tea every night – when he sees me dead on the sofa after everything’s finally done, like at 9pm.

It makes me feel appreciated and loved and it’s just a nice thing to receive.

How to be last in a line.

There will be times when letting someone go first in a line, such as an elderly person, or someone with only a few items to buy, will be the right thing to do.

You, and your time, are no more important than anyone else’s, so sometimes the nice thing to do will be to sacrifice a bit of yours out of kindness if you can see it’s needed.

How to use your device in company.

Phones/screens are a part of our lives, so we’ve gotta be realistic. But manners still apply.

We have a rule when eating out, whether it’s just us, or with others; order and eat first, then when everyone’s done, you can be on your phone, only if the other kids have their devices, too. That at least lets the adults have a bit of a chat.

If you’re spoken to when you’re on your phone, look up to reply. Better yet, put it down for the conversation.

To make sense of this to my son, I once showed him what it feels like when someone chooses a device over you. He’s never done it since.

How to handle if you’ve forgotten someone’s name.

If you’ve forgotten someone’s name, it can feel so awkward for all. But relax, there’s a good chance they’ve forgotten yours, too. And usually, the other person will fill in the gap themselves, if you’re introducing them to someone else.

Otherwise, the truth is perfect: “I’m sorry, I’m terrible with names”, and they’ll help you out.

Sorry and Thank you can save a moment or a relationship.

Don’t underestimate the power of these simple words.

I can’t abide people who won’t say sorry, or admit that they’re wrong – and there are lots of them. But it can make or break a relationship.

My best friend and I talk about how our ability to say “I’ve f**ked up, I’m sorry” to each other with ease, is the reason we’ve been solid for 35 years.

We subscribe to the thought, “Do you want to be right, or do you want to be happy?” Sometimes, a simple sorry that you made someone feel a certain way is all a situation needs.