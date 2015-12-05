"If it bothers you, forgive me, but my kids will be handing out candy canes."

Today I bought 40 brightly striped candy canes. They are each wrapped in a twist of clear cellophane and throw off that sweet Christmassy-pepperminty scent. They are small, surgery, delightfully festive and they are coming your way.

Each one to be tucked up neatly in a small card that my six-year-old has diligently written to all of the 20 children in his class. His eight-year-old brother did the same. His handwriting is more of a scrawl (and I think he may have eaten a candy cane or two while he was packaging up his bounty).

But there they are all the same. Nestled in the bottom of two slightly mouldy school bags to be handed out one-by-one to the friends who shared my sons’ year at school.

I know that these days, the innocent candy cane is a fairly contentious issue this time of year. That in the coming week there will no doubt be a newspaper article or two about the many, many schools that ban the handing out of candy canes.

I know that some parents will glimpse inside their children’s bags at the end of the day and upon finding a mushed up wad of lolly wrappers will raise their eyebrows to the heavens. They will berate the likes of parents like me that continue this politically incorrect tradition.

But I am still doing it.

You know why? Because it’s Christmas.

Already the topic has made its way to the talk back radio stations of the nation with a school mother telling Brisbane’s Robin, Terry and Bon on 97.3 that she was shocked to find out her school bans candy canes as it doesn’t meet the child's school's "healthy eating guidelines."

This young girl's Christmas carol will certainly put you in the festive mood. Post continues after video...