"I'm a Paralympic silver medallist. Please do not call me an Olympian."

Well, in theory.

There are many reasons Paras differ from Olympians, and one of them is funding. Paras are vastly under sponsored and under represented when it comes to commercial agreements and mainstream media. Even within sporting bodies, it is common for Para athletes to receive less funding regardless of their world ranking. Prize money at events is rare. Even when Paras and Olympians are paying the same fee to enter the same race, Paras commonly receive less than Olympic program athletes.

Of course the pursuit to represent your country at the highest level isn’t all about the money, but when physio, psychology, training fees and travel for events all add up, there isn’t always enough to cover it. And that’s before we look at the cost and upkeep of mobility aids (take for instance the silicone sock I wear for my leg which costs over $1000. And that’s not including the prosthetic).

Over the years representation in the media has increased, however, there is still a struggle for Para athletes to make it onto the TV screen. Switch to Channel 7 now, and you’ll see the Olympic Rings under their logo. What we should see is both Olympic AND Paralympic symbols, side by side.

There are different sports at each games too. The Summer Tokyo games will see 33 sports across 50 disciplines, and the Paralympics will offer 22. The Winter Olympics range across seven, with the Paralympics across six. But even as the Paramovement slowly grows, events and classifications are constantly cut from the program. Several swimming and athletic events have been removed from the 2020 Games.

Some Paralympic athletes have competed at Olympic Games. At Sydney 2000, there were demonstration events at the Olympics highlighting the Paralympics Games to come. The best of these athletes including wheelchair racer Louise Sauvage OAM won medals, although they were not the same as the Olympic medals. Other athletes such as Melissa Tapper, a Para Table Tennis athlete, competed at both the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2016, as she met the qualification requirements for both.

The Olympics and Paralympics are brands. There are no Olympic rings in sight at a Paralympics because it’s a competing brand. In fact, if you were an athlete competing at a Paralympics or IPC run event, and you happened to have a tattoo of the Olympic Rings visible while you were competing, you'd be disqualified. And it's the same if the situation were reversed. It is considered a breach of advertising regulations. This is because we are not the same. When I walked into marshalling at Rio, there was a table with permanent markers for athletes to black out any brands or logo before they raced.