'I blocked it out in order to survive.' Everything we know about Pamela Anderson's new documentary.

Pamela Anderson pioneered a new wave of celebrity when her sex tape scandal changed her career forever.

This generational icon whose life was, unfortunately, laid bare to the public for decades, is now ready to reclaim her own story.

Teaming up with Netflix for the release of Pamela, A Love Story, Anderson shares unheard stories from her early life to intimate details of her rise to fame.

"Pamela Anderson is ready to tell her story in a new documentary," Netflix announced on Twitter.

"The film, which has been in the making for several years, will feature the pop culture icon setting the record straight as she looks back on her professional path and her personal journey."

Included within the Tweet is a handwritten note from the star herself that reads, "My life, a thousand imperfections, a million misperceptions. Wicked, wild and lost, nothing to live up to. I can only surprise you. Not a victim, but a survivor — alive to tell her real story."