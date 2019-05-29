"It's like someone sandpapered my flesh off." 19 women on the worst pain they've ever felt.

Physical pain is an interesting beast.

We’ve all felt it.

But we all have different thresholds.

Some would argue emotional pain is worse.

As women we’re often told childbirth will be the most excruciating thing we’ll experience in our lives on a physical level.

And for some, it is.

For others it’s a mere blip on their radar.

When we asked the Mamamia community what the worst pain they’ve ever felt is, we were inundated with responses.

There were repeat offenders: gallstones, tonsillitis, endometriosis, pelvis instability during childbirth, migraines, a lot of things with teeth…

For some the pain is brutal but quick, for others it’s drawn out and debilitating.

Here are some of their stories:

Jemma

I broke my foot and the doctors ignored it for a year, telling me it was “anxiety”.

I ended up in so much pain, I could hardly move my leg or walk properly, and turns out the bone that had broken died and rotted inside my foot.

It was on its way to becoming gangrenous.

It was the most horrible pain I have ever experienced and I’ve had broken four bones and had three operations.

Rachael

The worst pain I’ve experienced is when I had an abscess in my colon.

I’d never experienced anything like it.

I’ve broken my wrist bone in half and my arm was off to the side, but this pain was worse.

It was days before doctors took me seriously and nothing I did could stop the pain.

I ended up in hospital for a week, had to have the abscess drained and then a drain stay in that region for the week.

Worst pain ever.

Laura

I had chronic bulging disc, sciatica and piriformis syndrome.

Even with Endone and other hardcore drugs I couldn’t sleep lying down for more than two hours, and spent four months sleeping kneeling up on the sofa.

Eventually I passed out from the pain and banged my head, and spent 10 days in hospital.