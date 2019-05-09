"I was in pain for years after childbirth. Then recently, a doctor referred me to get an X-ray."

Four years ago I had a beautiful baby girl.

I was 36, so was considered a geriatric pregnancy but other than going 10 days overdue and having to be induced and a bit of tearing on delivery, it all went pretty well without a hitch.

But after all the swelling went down and the scars healed, I started to get to know my new post baby body, and realised something wasn’t right.

There was pain. It radiated from my pelvis out and across my hips, it was constant, coming and going in waves of stabbing intensity. It got worse after physical activity. I could no longer sit for extended periods of time and when I stood up, lightning bolts would shoot out from my lower back.

It made sitting down to breastfeed difficult and sitting down to play with my baby on the floor wasn’t even an option, I had to lay down.

I went to see a physio thinking I’d pulled a muscle. What I didn't do was seek out a physio that specialises in treating women, which was a mistake. I was informed it could be an issue with my sciatic nerve. The physiotherapist performed acupuncture which would relieve the muscles for a short time but inevitably the pain would return within a day or two.