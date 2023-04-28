'Menstrual and gender transition leave.' Are new paid leave benefits too good to be true?

Imagine if the next time your period strikes, you could tell your boss “I’m not in today, I’ll be using one of my menstrual leave days”.

Sounds like a dream, right?

Well, paid menstrual leave is one of several new progressive policies that were announced last week by independent publisher and media company, Hardie Grant. Other new leave benefits provided by the company include menopause leave, fertility treatment leave, and gender transition leave.

Referring to the benefits scheme, Hardie Grant's director and co-founder, Fiona Hardie said that the changes were "underpinned by inclusivity" and the desire to meet the needs of a "diverse workforce."

Also included in the changes is an expansion of the categories for whom employees can take carers leave to support. This would now include not just close family, but extended family, friends and even pets. The company has also expanded the definition of “family/household” to include kinship groups, according to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander kinship rules.

This is not the first time Hardie Grant has garnered attention for its progressive policies. In January of 2020, the company introduced a substantial overhaul to its existing parental leave policy, including extending leave to both primary and secondary carers, and fully paid leave in the case of miscarriage and stillbirth past 20 weeks.