'I have 5 kids. Here's how I'll have them packed for our next holiday in less than 1 hour.'

When my husband and I blended our families five years ago, one thing we didn’t consider was the logistics and space required to manage a family of seven.

Huge seven or eight-seat SUVS or people-movers were the only vehicle option, and shared bedrooms will be the norm for our lot.... well, unless we find an affordable six-bedroom home sometime soon.

Grocery shopping is an expedition in itself, requiring the seats of said vehicles to be folded down, meaning taking all kids to the supermarket is to be avoided (not that I'd want to take them food shopping).

Then there's the cost, which has become the single biggest deciding factor in almost everything we do. When everything is multiplied by seven, it’s the way it has to be.

So when it came to planning our first family holiday, cost was a critical part of the decision-making process. We still wanted to make it fun, as it was our first big trip together after all.

We settled on a week of camping, followed by a week at an Airbnb at Burrum Heads where the kids could play at the beach, chase crabs, and do plenty of fishing. We could cook our own meals, go on bike rides, play games - it would be a blast, with minimal additional expenses.