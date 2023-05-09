'I tried the 'oval liner' trick for plumper lips, minus the injectables. Here's how it went.'

Mamamia’s Tried and Tested series is your weekly review of the latest to hit our desks in beauty, health and wellness. You won’t find any #sponsored content here, just honest, relatable and independent advice. This week, Senior Lifestyle Writer Erin Docherty reviews the viral oval-lining hack to see if it’s worth the hype.

If you find lining your lips tricky or you feel like it always ends up looking weird (hello, this is me), then there's a new hack we need to talk about, immediately.

It’s called 'oval lip lining' and you may have seen the hack doing the rounds on TikTok — the hashtag #ovallininglips has racked up millions upon millions of views, with people touting it as the easiest way to achieve fuller, plumper lips.

Yes! Apparently, we're all over-lining our lips the wrong way?? Awkward.

*Literally* everyone with a face is trying it.

Not only does it look really easy (you pretty much just need a lip liner and a lip product), but the results look really good too, right?

As someone who tries a lot of different trends and hacks (ahem... the 10-pump foundation hack and the lube primer trick), I was keen to see how this shaped up.

Watch: You know what you look like you want to see? Me putting 10 pumps of foundation on my face. Here's how it went. Post continues below.