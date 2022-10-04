Hailey Bieber posted about her "brownie glazed lips". Then came a swift backlash.

According to TikTok, Hailey Bieber is the creator of a groundbreaking new lip combo: lining your lips with a brown liner and then topping it off with lip gloss.

The model and founder of Rhode skincare is calling the look "brownie glazed lips", in a possible attempt to recreate the viral impact her "glazed donut nails" had. But instead, she's facing backlash.

The 25-year-old first posted about her lip hack back in late August.

@haileybieber ready for all the fall things including brownie glazed lips 🥹✨✨✨🤎🤎🤎 ♬ cant erase - weeping audios

Although she never claimed to invent the combination, Bieber did call it a new name - and because she's no stranger to starting trends, people immediately heralded it as a new one.

That was until Black and Latino creators questioned the skincare entrepreneur for essentially rebranding something they've done for years.

"My mum, Tia’s and Prima's have been rocking that look since the '90s," one user commented on Bieber's video, referring to her aunts and cousins.