Hailey Bieber posted about her "brownie glazed lips". Then came a swift backlash.

According to TikTok, Hailey Bieber is the creator of a groundbreaking new lip combo: lining your lips with a brown liner and then topping it off with lip gloss. 

The model and founder of Rhode skincare is calling the look "brownie glazed lips", in a possible attempt to recreate the viral impact her "glazed donut nails" had. But instead, she's facing backlash.

The 25-year-old first posted about her lip hack back in late August.

ready for all the fall things including brownie glazed lips 🥹✨✨✨🤎🤎🤎

Although she never claimed to invent the combination, Bieber did call it a new name - and because she's no stranger to starting trends, people immediately heralded it as a new one.

That was until Black and Latino creators questioned the skincare entrepreneur for essentially rebranding something they've done for years.

"My mum, Tia’s and Prima's have been rocking that look since the '90s," one user commented on Bieber's video, referring to her aunts and cousins.

Another said: "We've been doing this for ages, especially here in Africa... like I'm talking my grandma did it."

Beyoncé's makeup artist, Sir John, agreed - saying it's another example of a beauty technique employed by people of colour being appropriated and made popular by a white person.

"When it was on my sisters or my mum, and in Black and Latino communities, it was seen as ghetto," Sir John told social media fashion watchdog, Diet Prada.

"Now that it's on white bodies, it's seen as 'fashionable.'"

The makeup artist said Black women wore the combination not because it was trendy, but because there weren't other options on the market.

"All you had was a lip liner and a clear gloss back in the day," he said. 

"We had to be creative and try things in an unorthodox way because of the lack of products for Black and Brown people."

Destiny's Child in the '90s. Image: Getty.

Janet Jackson in the '90s. Image: Getty.

He noted it's important for people to be educated on where these "trends" really come from.

"Everyone feels like they found gold for the first time," he said. "That's why we need to look and say 'hey, we've been here.'"

Naa-Lamle Wellington, a content writer and member of the You Beauty Collective, feels indifferent to Bieber's "brownie glazed lips" as she knows the trend will fade for the model and her followers, but not for the communities where the look has its foundations.

"I have become kind of apathetic towards these conversations because while it’s frustrating to see cultural and historical beauty rituals of Black women and WOC constantly being co-opted and rebranded, it’s always just trend-based," Naa-Lamle told Mamamia.

"You almost have to laugh. Like, Hailey Bieber will get bored of it, and so will the swarms of people who jump onto viral trends. Yet, we’ll still be rocking brown lip liner and gloss because it’s a staple beauty look within our communities."

Although she does wish Bieber would credit the real creators of the lip look.

"Giving us some credit where it's due would be nice, but no matter how often it gets appropriated, it's something that's for us and by us — and that gives me solace."

As of now, Bieber hasn't addressed the backlash.

Feature image: Instagram/@haileybieber

