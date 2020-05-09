"Seeing people at home was a turn on." Exactly what went down when I attended a Zoom orgy.

Sasha and Christian* are a happily married couple with two children aged seven and 11.

Sasha says that while their sex life has always been great, this year they felt ready to increase the naughtiness and add other people into the mix.

“We had heard of the masked Killing Kittens sex parties and thought this was the safest and most welcoming way to meet likeminded people,” Sasha says.

“We joined as members, booked our April 2020 party tickets and locked in the babysitter for our sexy night away.

“Soon after we made the decision to book, COVID-19 and lockdown laws hit, putting a stop to our plans. We were gutted, so as soon as the online events were announced, we signed up.”

The virtual sex parties have the same rules as the real-life ones. They are members only events and no single men are allowed – just single women and couples. Women have to take the lead and initiate the chat and any hook-ups.

Sasha got virtual party-ready with some new underwear and a glass of wine. She says that while she was in her element, husband Christian was a little nervous.

“I wore my new lingerie with hold-up stocking and heels. I waxed my legs, put make up on and blow dried my hair, while hubby wore nice trousers and a shirt. We both had our masks on. Christian insisted on wearing his best pair of shoes, even though they didn’t stay on for very long!”

The evening kicked off with ice-breaker games, erotic dances and performances involving fire, UV paint and milk to get everyone in the mood. After the official entertainment ended, couples began chatting, flirting and getting intimate.

“There was a good mix of couples and single women roughly between the ages of 25 and 45. Everyone was pretty attractive and well-presented and there was plenty of chemistry,” Sasha says.

“Masks and clothes soon came off and while some people just watched, others were having sex, giving oral sex or using sex toys on themselves or each other.”

Sasha is a self-confessed exhibitionist and didn’t mind stripping off for the online audience.