"Someone is always watching." Two experts on what parents need to know about online safety.

If your teen has had a phone and social media accounts for years, but you now want to implement some rules, it’s good to employ a mindset of 'let us help you with this'. We don’t know what it’s like to go through adolescence with social media, so we have to let them know that we understand how hard it must be to study with all these distractions. We also understand how hard it must be to suffer social media FOMO and we understand how their self-worth must be affected by social media. If they hear us coming from a place of empathy, they’re more likely to be open to ideas on how to put limits in place.

Asking them what is the best time to be online with friends gives them some control over the situation and so they’re more likely to stick to it. It’s no use saying that they can use social media from 4pm to 5pm if none of their friends are online then. But if they say their friends are mostly active online from 7.30pm to 8.30pm, then talk about good times to do homework or to have dinner so that they manage their time well. If they admit to being easily distracted by the internet (and who isn’t?) then suggest you help them by switching off the Wi-Fi at certain times. Again, you’re stressing that you’re trying to help them, rather than punish them.

Should you be friends with your children online? That totally depends on you and your child. Often, when kids first get their social media accounts, they are happy to have any followers, including you. Then they go through a stage where they don’t want you following them. They tend to come out of this phase after adolescence and are again happy for you to see what they post. But from age 14 to 18 they often want online privacy. Some of you will try to insist that you follow them and many of your teens will agree to that.

I didn’t insist on following my kids when they were in that age group, but I promise you that I found out when things were amiss. And that’s because someone is always watching. Siblings often follow each other and tell a parent if they’re worried. Other kids tell their parents if they’re worried about something your child has posted online and the parents then tell you. Cousins and family friends are often aware of what’s going on and they spread the word if there’s something to worry about. And you can also use this same tactic with your own children.

You can ask them if they’re worried about any of their friends online. You don’t have to insist that they show you the content, but you can strongly encourage them to keep an eye out for their friends. Is someone they know posting inappropriate material? Are they bullying someone? Do they look like they have an eating disorder? Are they engaging in risky behaviour? Have your kids seen a post about someone they know and are worried about it?